Almost 2,000 homes without power in Kerry this morning

*UPDATE AS OF 11:15AM*

Almost 2,000 homes were without power around the county this morning following strong winds.

Over 1,000 of these were in the Tralee area, following a fault in Ballybeggan which appears to have been restored.

Just under 500 homes in the Kenmare area are due to have their power restored in the next half hour, while a further 95 in that area will have to wait until 1:15pm.

62 homes in the Faha area are also without power this morning.

Earlier, around 700 homes were without power between Cahersiveen and Waterville, but that fault has now been restored.