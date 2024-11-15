Almost 19,000 Kerry premises can now connect under National Broadband Plan

Almost 19,000 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry can now get high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

This comes as over 1,000 premises in Sneem were recently connected under the plan.

National Broadband Ireland says 1,059 properties in its Sneem deployment area can now avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection.

The deployment area covers the townlands surrounding Sneem, Castlecove and Caherdaniel on the Iveragh Peninsula.

28,000 premises in the county are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

The company also says build works are in progress for almost 2,100 premises near Castleisland and almost 1,600 premises near Waterville.

It adds that works have already been completed in other parts of Kerry and there is a total of 18,992 premises that can now pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 5,138 connections made so far.

Along with the new connections in Sneem, over 1,800 premises near Ballydavid can connect to the plan, along with 1,500 near Ballyheigue and more than 2,000 premises near Kilgarvan.

There are also over 3,400 near Killarney that can connect under the National Broadband Plan, plus more than 4,100 premises near Listowel and a further 3,300 near Tralee.