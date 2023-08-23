Almost 18% decrease in number of pubs in Kerry since 2005

There’s been an almost 18% (17.9) decrease in the number of pubs in Kerry since 2005.

A new report by the Drinks Industry Group, reveals that nationally, 114 pubs shut down every year, due to the increased rate of decline since COVID-19.

The figures show almost 2,000 (1,937) pubs have shut across the 26 counties since 2005.

According to the report from the Drinks Industry Group, between 2005 and 2022, 90 pubs in Kerry shut their doors.

The figures shows there are 35 fewer pubs in the county since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, 448 pubs were on operation in Kerry, this reduced by 14, to 434 in 2020.

A further 8 pubs closed in the county in the year to 2021; while in 2022, 413 pubs were open in Kerry, a reduction of 13 on the year before.

Nationally, 457 fewer pubs were open, than on the pre-pandemic figure.

The worst affected areas in the country are Limerick, Roscommon, Cork, and Laois, however every county has experienced pub doors closing for good.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector is calling on the government to ease costs on small, rural businesses by reducing alcohol excise tax over the next two years.