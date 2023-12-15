Advertisement
News

Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year

Dec 15, 2023 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year
Share this article

Almost 170 social houses have been delivered in Kerry this year.

These homes were delivered through Kerry County Council and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs).

The figures were provided to Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae.

Advertisement

 

This year Kerry County Council delivered 64 units for social housing, while an additional 104 were developed by Approved Housing Bodies.

Figures were also provided for the number of houses that are projected to be delivered over the next two years.

Advertisement

Next year, the council is expecting to deliver 23 houses for social housing, while another 66 will be provided through AHBs.

In 2025, it’s projected that 43 houses will be provided by AHBs and another 102 will be delivered by Kerry County Council.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, seeking an update on the council-led social housing schemes at design or pre-planning stage and those under construction in Kerry.

Advertisement

The council says there are a number of projects at negotiation stage where information and negotiations are commercially sensitive.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK appeals for people to only visit ED in emergency due to overcrowding
Advertisement
Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal
Kerry Co-op announces new chairman
Advertisement

Recommended

Midnight Mass will be celebrated at 12 midnight on Christmas Eve (Dec 24th) at Castleisland Parish Church. 
Padre Pio Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church this Tuesday December 19th
Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal
Kerry Co-op announces new chairman
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus