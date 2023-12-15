Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year

Almost 170 social houses have been delivered in Kerry this year.

These homes were delivered through Kerry County Council and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs).

The figures were provided to Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae.

This year Kerry County Council delivered 64 units for social housing, while an additional 104 were developed by Approved Housing Bodies.

Figures were also provided for the number of houses that are projected to be delivered over the next two years.

Next year, the council is expecting to deliver 23 houses for social housing, while another 66 will be provided through AHBs.

In 2025, it’s projected that 43 houses will be provided by AHBs and another 102 will be delivered by Kerry County Council.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, seeking an update on the council-led social housing schemes at design or pre-planning stage and those under construction in Kerry.

The council says there are a number of projects at negotiation stage where information and negotiations are commercially sensitive.