Almost 14,000 Kerry households in receipt of fuel allowance last winter

Almost 14,000 households in Kerry received a fuel allowance during the last fuel season.

The fuel allowance is a means-tested payment to help people on certain social welfare payments to cover the cost of heating their homes from October to April.

13,825 households in Kerry received the allowance between October 2020 and April this year, the 9th highest of the 26 counties in the Republic.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has officially launched the fuel season for the upcoming winter, and is encouraging anyone who is eligible to apply as soon as possible.

Around 370,000 households across Ireland are estimated to receive the allowance this season.

Full information on the Fuel Allowance is available on the Department of Social Protection's website (https://www.gov.ie/en/service/00aa38-fuel-allowance/?referrer=http://www.gov.ie/fuelallowance/)

Anyone who is applying for the allowance must complete an application form (NFS1) which is available through the Department's Intreo Centres, Post Offices or on the Department's website, and return it to their scheme area.