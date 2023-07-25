Advertisement
News

Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD

Jul 25, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD
Share this article

Almost 1,000 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

999 people are on the social housing list in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated both areas as one of their areas of choice.

Advertisement

Excluding transfers, there are 575 people awaiting social housing in both areas, while 113 applications were received this year.

544 are awaiting one-bed units in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, while a further 245 are waiting for two-bed houses and 174 are seeking three-bed units.

31 are waiting for a four-bed home and five are on the list waiting for five-bed units.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus