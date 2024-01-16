Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD

Almost 1,000 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which cover up to November.

988 people are on the social housing list in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Excluding transfers, there are 582 people awaiting social housing in the area, with 157 applications received last year (2023).

541 people are awaiting one-bed units in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, while a further 247 are waiting for two-bed houses.

166 are seeking three-bed units, 29 are waiting for a four-bed home and five are waiting for a five-bed house.