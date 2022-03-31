Advertisement
All non-critical outpatient appointments and elective surgeries further postponed at UHK

Mar 31, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
All non-critical outpatient appointments and elective surgeries further postponed at UHK
University Hospital Kerry has further postponed all non-critical outpatient appointments and elective surgeries.

 

UHK management says they are cancelled up to and including April 8th.

They’ve apologised for any inconvenience cause and say any cancelled appointments are being worked on with a view to rescheduling them early.

 

UHK management says all outpatient appointments and elective surgeries are postponed for over a week due to difficulties associated with increasing COVID-19 numbers and staffing challenges.

 

There are some exceptions to this which are orthopaedic trauma clinics, infusion clinics, cardiology out-patient scans and procedures, radiology out-patient imaging/procedures, virtual clinics, antenatal clinics, oncology and palliative care clinics and colposcopy clinics.

In all other cases, UHK management is requesting that patients don’t attend scheduled outpatient and elective surgery appointments unless they receive a call from the hospital.

Anyone with any urgent query can contact the relevant consultant’s secretary.

Hospital management are also asking people, where appropriate, to contact their GP or SouthDoc first and explore all other options available before presenting to the emergency department.

 

Hospital visiting is restricted across all departments; those who require visitation on compassionate grounds will be facilitated.

 

