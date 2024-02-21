All Ireland winning GAA star arrested over alleged assault on 12 year old boy.

An All Ireland winning GAA star has been arrested over an alleged assault on a 12 year old boy.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the incident occurred in the South West of the country last October.

Its alleged that the incident occurred in a vacant property with the child being found with collarbone and facial injuries for which they were treated in hospital.

A man was arrested on Monday as part of the Garda investigation but was later released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the DPP.