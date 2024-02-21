Advertisement
News

All Ireland winning GAA star arrested over alleged assault on 12 year old boy.

Feb 21, 2024 10:16 By radiokerrynews
All Ireland winning GAA star arrested over alleged assault on 12 year old boy.
Share this article

An All Ireland winning GAA star has been arrested over an alleged assault on a 12 year old boy.

 

The Irish Independent is reporting that the incident occurred in the South West of the country last October.

Advertisement

 

Its alleged that the incident occurred in a vacant property with the child being found with collarbone and facial injuries for which they were treated in hospital.

 

Advertisement

A man was arrested on Monday as part of the Garda investigation but was later released without charge.

 

A file is to be prepared for the DPP.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Revenue can't comment on possible operation in Kenmare
Advertisement
Kenmare LEA accommodating highest number of Ukrainian refugees nationwide
Killarney swindlers caught out when victim ignored fake Rolex advice
Advertisement

Recommended

McFarland To Leave Ulster
Radcliffe Looking To Get Man Utd Back On Track
Revenue can't comment on possible operation in Kenmare
Champions League Continues Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus