All Ireland winning GAA star arrested over alleged assault on 12 year old boy.

An All Ireland winning GAA star has been arrested over an alleged assault on a 12 year old boy.
The Irish Independent is reporting that the incident occurred in the South West of the country last October.
Its alleged that the incident occurred in a vacant property with the child being found with collarbone and facial injuries for which they were treated in hospital.
A man was arrested on Monday as part of the Garda investigation but was later released without charge.
A file is to be prepared for the DPP.