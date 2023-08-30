Airbnb guests spent €65 million in Kerry businesses last year

People staying in Airbnbs in Kerry last year spent €65 million in the county’s businesses.

This is on top of the €53 million paid to Airbnb hosts in Kerry.

These stays also supported 460 jobs in the county, according to a new independent report from Oxford Economics.

Advertisement

This report shows that in Kerry, the total number of guest nights booked on Airbnb last year was 556,000.

This resulted in a spend of €53 million on Airbnb in Kerry.

These visits also had an impact on the wider economy, with guest spending in Kerry last year valued at €65 million, with local businesses, shops, and restaurants benefitting.

Advertisement

This report from Oxford Economics, commissioned by Airbnb, also found that employment linked to Airbnb activity accounted for 460 jobs in Kerry in 2022.

38% of Airbnb guests in Kerry last year were from Ireland, followed by the United States at 23%, and the UK at 14%.

French and Germans accounted for 6% each of Airbnb guests in Kerry last year, with the remaining 13% being other nationalities.

Advertisement

89% of Airbnb guests in Kerry stayed in entire homes or apartments, with 11% renting private rooms in a home.

Link to full report -

https://news.airbnb.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2023/08/TE-Airbnb-Ireland-Final-Report-26-07-2023-SMALL-SIZE-2.pdf