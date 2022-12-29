Advertisement
Air Ambulance tasked to Kerry 110 times this year

Dec 29, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Air Ambulance tasked to Kerry 110 times this year
Captain John Murray, centre with crew Paul Traynor and Brian O'Callaghan pictured with the Charity Air Ambulance at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North County Cork launch.
The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to Kerry 110 times so far this year.

Nationally, up to the middle of December, the air ambulance responded to 450 incidents which was down slightly on the same time last year.

The Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance (ICRR) is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service to provide time critical emergency care and transport.

Kerry accounted for the second highest number of call-outs this year, with Cork having the highest at 141 and Tipperary accounting for 55 call-outs.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says the service helps drastically reduce the time patients in rural Kerry get to hospital:

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is seeking to have medically trained people in Kerry to help respond to emergencies in the county.

The service was mostly tasked to road traffic collisions, followed by incidents of cardiac arrests, trauma injuries and farming accidents this year.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says those involved would be funded and supported by service:

Details of how to get involved will be announced when the project is launched next year (2023).

