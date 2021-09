AIB has completed the takeover of Goodbody Stockbrokers, which was 51% owned by Killorglin-based FEXCO.

It was announced in March that AIB was to acquire Goodbody for €138 million.

Goodbody manages assets of around €8 billion euro and employs 300 people in offices across Ireland and the UK. It will remain as a separately regulated entity with its own brand and board.