AI for Sustainability is theme of this year’s John McCarthy AI Summer School

Aug 24, 2023 13:55 By radiokerrynews
AI for Sustainability is theme of this year's John McCarthy AI Summer School
AI for Sustainability is the theme of this year’s John McCarthy AI Summer School at Killorglin’s RDI Hub.

There’ll be 19 international speakers from industry and academia at the two-day online and in person event on September 7th and 8th.

Places can be booked online on Eventbrite.

The event is named after John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence in the mid-1950s; his father was from Cromane.

CEO of the RDI Hub, Liam Cronin says the summer school will discuss the impact of AI.

You can hear more about this on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening.

 

