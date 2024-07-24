Advertisement
AgTechUCD seeking applications from start ups for 2024 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme

Jul 24, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre in Co. Kildare are Desmond Savage, Co-founder, COO, Moonsyst, PJ Maguire, Sales Lead, Moonsyst and Marion Cantillon, Founder, PitSeal. Photograph by Nick Bradshaw.
The search is on for AgTech and Agri-food start-ups to join the 2024 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme.

AgTechUCD announced that they're seeking applications from early-stage start-ups with innovative products and services in the AgTech, agri-food, equine and veterinary sectors, who have ambition to grow on the global stage.

AgTechUCD, which is part of NovaUCD, has been funded through Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

Among the twenty-seven start-ups which have completed the programme over the last three years include Moonsyst, Pitseal and MyGug.

The applications close on the 23rd of August.

For further information on the 2024 AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme and to apply visit: https://www.ucd.ie/innovation/agtechucd-agccelerator-programme/

