Age Action says planning is needed to address low level of nursing home beds in Kerry

Kerry is among the counties with the lowest level of available nursing home beds nationwide.

That’s according to figures released in the ESRI’s report into Long-term residential care (LTRC) in Ireland.

It shows that Kerry would require at least 100 LTRC beds to meet the national average supply.

Advertisement

Nat O'Connor, Senior Public Affairs and Policy Specialist with Age Action Ireland, says the model of care must be looked at for rural areas.

He says we have to start planning now, otherwise on current trends, people will have to travel further to access care beds.