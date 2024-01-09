Advertisement
News

Age Action says planning is needed to address low level of nursing home beds in Kerry

Jan 9, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Age Action says planning is needed to address low level of nursing home beds in Kerry
Share this article

Kerry is among the counties with the lowest level of available nursing home beds nationwide.

That’s according to figures released in the ESRI’s report into Long-term residential care (LTRC) in Ireland.

It shows that Kerry would require at least 100 LTRC beds to meet the national average supply.

Advertisement

Nat O'Connor, Senior Public Affairs and Policy Specialist with Age Action Ireland, says the model of care must be looked at for rural areas.

He says we have to start planning now, otherwise on current trends, people will have to travel further to access care beds.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man remanded on bail in relation to €37,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Advertisement
Four Kerry nominations in this year’s National Digital Awards
Tourism Ireland to promote 10-year-birthday for the Wild Atlantic Way
Advertisement

Recommended

Man remanded on bail in relation to €37,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Four Kerry nominations in this year’s National Digital Awards
Council says risk to life an issue at Muckross road direct provision centre
Árd Churam Community Choir is Back in Listowel this Thursday!
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus