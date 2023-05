Africa Day will be celebrated in Kerry with a family fun day today.

This event is organised by Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC), Killarney Asylum Seeker Initiative (KASI) and the African Community in Kerry (AFCOM).

The day will feature free African cuisine, bouncy castles, face painting, fun interactive games, arts and crafts, African drumming and a DJ.

Advertisement

The event is taking place in Tralee Town Park Playground, from 1.30pm to 5pm.

All are welcome.