Advertisement
News

Afghan man living in Kerry shocked by what is happening in his country

Aug 17, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Afghan man living in Kerry shocked by what is happening in his country Afghan man living in Kerry shocked by what is happening in his country
Share this article

An Afghan man living in Kerry says he is shocked by what is happening to his country.

Shamshad Omar left Afghanistan in 2017 after Islamic State (Daesh) killed his six colleagues in the aid agency they worked for; his own life was also threatened.

Up to 40 Afghan nationals live in Kerry.

Advertisement

Shamshad Omar says people in Afghanistan are desperate for help and to leave the country, he believes the US left them down by leaving a corrupt government in power.

He says the Taliban invited insurgents from all over the world and this has helped them take over Afghanistan so quickly:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus