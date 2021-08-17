Afghan man living in Kerry shocked by what is happening in his country

An Afghan man living in Kerry says he is shocked by what is happening to his country.

Shamshad Omar left Afghanistan in 2017 after Islamic State (Daesh) killed his six colleagues in the aid agency they worked for; his own life was also threatened.

Up to 40 Afghan nationals live in Kerry.

Shamshad Omar says people in Afghanistan are desperate for help and to leave the country, he believes the US left them down by leaving a corrupt government in power.

He says the Taliban invited insurgents from all over the world and this has helped them take over Afghanistan so quickly: