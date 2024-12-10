Advertisement
Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport

Dec 10, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport announcement of two new Aer Lingus routes to Bilbao and Bordeaux Pic: Brian Lougheed
Aer Lingus has unveiled two new routes from Cork Airport.

The new services to Bilbao in Spain and Bordeaux in France form part of the airlines 2025 summer schedule.

It has also announced an increase in flights for sun destinations from Cork Airport for the period.

Flights to Mallorca will operate five times a week from Cork in May, while from the end of March , passengers will be able to fly to Lanzarote four times a week and Tenerife three times.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus has also announced extended services to Malta, Marrakesh and Seville from Dublin.

