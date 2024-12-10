Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport

Aer Lingus has unveiled two new routes from Cork Airport.

The new services to Bilbao in Spain and Bordeaux in France form part of the airlines 2025 summer schedule.

It has also announced an increase in flights for sun destinations from Cork Airport for the period.

Flights to Mallorca will operate five times a week from Cork in May, while from the end of March , passengers will be able to fly to Lanzarote four times a week and Tenerife three times.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus has also announced extended services to Malta, Marrakesh and Seville from Dublin.