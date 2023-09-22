Aer Lingus direct Paris services begin at Shannon and Cork today

Aer Lingus today started direct services to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Shannon and Cork airports.

The temporary Cork to Paris route will operate until October 30th, providing rugby supporters from Munster with easier access to games.

The twice weekly Shannon service will run until January 7th, before taking a break and beginning again on March 14th to October 29th.

Advertisement

This re-establishes the connection between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Shannon airports after a 12 year gap.