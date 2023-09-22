Advertisement
Aer Lingus direct Paris services begin at Shannon and Cork today

Sep 22, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Aer Lingus direct Paris services begin at Shannon and Cork today
Pictured at Shannon Airport this morning are Rugby fans from Sligo and Galway heading out to Paris on the inaugural Aer Lingus Shannon to Paris Charles de Gaulle flight today (Friday 22nd September). Left to right are Noel Molloy, Joe Shanahan, Brendan Kellers, Kevin Whiriskey, Stephen McDonald, Pat McDonagh, Kieran Brady and Seamus Brady.
Aer Lingus today started direct services to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Shannon and Cork airports.

The temporary Cork to Paris route will operate until October 30th, providing rugby supporters from Munster with easier access to games.

The twice weekly Shannon service will run until January 7th, before taking a break and beginning again on March 14th to October 29th.

This re-establishes the connection between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Shannon airports after a 12 year gap.

 

 

Pictured at Shannon Airport this morning (Friday 22nd September) heading out to Paris on the inaugural Aer Lingus Shannon to Paris Charles de Gaulle service are Julie and Keating Dickerson from Drumline, Co. Clare.
