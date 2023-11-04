Advertisement
Advanced payments over €27 million for 6,200 Kerry farmers

Nov 4, 2023 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Advanced payments of over €27 million have begun for more than 6,200 farmers in Kerry.

These payments are being made under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability

(CRISS) schemes.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement which is part of a €452 million package benefitting 104,000 farmers.

She says she knows how crucial these payments are for family farm income and how important they are to businesses in Kerry.

