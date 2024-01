CEO and founder of Chernobyl Children International, Adi Roche, is due to speak as part of the Diocese of Kerry online mission.

Other speakers include Dr. Michael Conway, Dr. Keith Gaynor and Jane Mellett.

The mission called Hope Alive, which is all online, aims to lift spirits and hearts, and nurture faith, in trying times.

Booklets are available online and those who wish to participate can register on dioceseofkerry.ie website.