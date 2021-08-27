Additional temporary COVID-19 testing centres in Kerry

There are additional temporary COVID-19 testing centres opening in Kerry.

Walk-in testing continues to be available in the county over the coming days, with pop-up testing now available in Killarney and Listowel. The HSE says there are temporary facilities in Killarney today and tomorrow, beginning at this morning at 11 and running until 7pm. The walk-in centre is at Killarney Community Hospital.

Over the weekend, the walk-in centre facility will be in North Kerry – again from 11am to 7pm – both on Saturday and Sunday at the Listowel Primary Care Centre.

Meanwhile, the existing test centre in Tralee at Ballymullen Barracks will continue to offer walk-in testing from 9-11am, Monday to Saturday and 2-3pm on Sundays.

The pop-up testing in Killarney and Listowel was planned in partnership by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service and public health experts.

Everyone attending for testing needs to bring a photo ID and a mobile phone number to receive their results. No appointment is necessary, but it can speed up the process if you book in advance on hse.ie. The HSE says there is a high level of the virus circulating at the moment.

Testing will be available at:

- Thursday August 27th and Friday August 28th, Killarney Community Hospital, V93 X671, 11am to 7pm.

- Saturday August 29th and Sunday August 30th, Listowel Primary Care Centre, V31 VN25, 11am to 7pm.