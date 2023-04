The number of phone calls being made to Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge for support has increased by almost 15% in a year.

The centre, which is located in Tralee, offers refuge and support for victims of domestic violence and their families.

Manager of Adapt, Catherine Casey says during the pandemic people were encouraged to break their silence in relation to domestic violence and coercive control.

She says as a result, the numbers seeking support are continuously increasing: