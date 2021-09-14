Actor Idris Elba among a group of celebrities filming in Dingle today

Actor Idris Elba is among a group of celebrities filming in Dingle today.

Popular British sports/comedy show League of Their Own is being filmed in parts of West Kerry.

The show, which is on Sky Max, sees two teams compete in a quiz about notable sports, along with physical challenges.

It’s understood some of the regular panellists are in Dingle today for the show, including former England soccer player Jamie Redknapp, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, actor Idris Elba and former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff.

John Moriarty of Lord Baker's Restaurant and Bar says this is wonderful news for the town.