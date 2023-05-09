Activist defends decision to film minister's staff during Tralee protest

An activist has defended a decision to film Minister Norma Foley's staff while a protest took place in her constituency office.

On April 28th, around 35 people held a protest in Tralee over plans for a new sex education curriculum.

Their picket began outside the Education Minister’s office on Bridge Street; some then went into the premises.

The minister was not present.

Protestors expressed concerns over the new syllabus on sexual education, in particular, proposals to teach gender identity and address trans issues.

Two members of the group filmed their protest inside the office; this was posted online and Minister Norma Foley’s staff were visible in the footage.

It was alleged to Radio Kerry that gardaí were contacted after a number of protestors refused to stop recording when they’d been asked to cease as other members of the public were trying to get into the office.

This is rejected by protestors.

Gardaí said they were made aware of a protest at the Fianna Fáil minister’s office and attended the scene.

They said no offences were disclosed.

Protestor Fr Seán Sheehy, who was not involved in the filming, said the gathering was always peaceful and had been organised in support of parents who believe their concerns over the new curriculum are being ignored.

He said the protestors were invited into the office; however, this was disputed to Radio Kerry with a source close to the minister saying staff had not invited them in.

Kerry Today presenter Jerry O’Sullivan asked Fr Sheehy as to whether it was right that the minister’s staff were filmed.