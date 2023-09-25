Advertisement
Access to Old Weir Bridge in Killarney National Park restricted for restoration works

Sep 25, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The Old Weir Bridge
Access to the Old Weir Bridge at Dinis Cottage in Killarney National Park will be restricted from today for the duration of the year.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says this is to facilitate important restoration work on the bridge which is believed to date back to the sixteenth century.

The Old Weir Bridge is synonymous with the meeting of the waters, where Killarney’s three lakes meet joining the Upper Lake, Muckross Lake and Lough Leane.

The bridge survived the devastating floods in 1867 when Dinis Cottage was washed away.

The NPWS and Killarney National Park apologise for the inconvenience caused by these works.

 

