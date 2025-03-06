Absence of court-ordered translator in Tralee court for second time described as unsatisfactory

The absence of a court-ordered Filipino translator for three of men in Tralee District Court for a second time has been branded unsatisfactory.

The men are among seven charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland worth more than €13,000 between January 11th and 13th inclusive.

The men, who were arrested at piers in Kerry and Clare, appeared via video-link before Tralee District Court.

However, the court-ordered translator for the three Filipino men wasn’t present; it’s the second time this has happened in this case.

36-year-old Hanz Pangahin, 43-year-old Christopher Ampo and 28-year-old Feljon Lao, who are all from the Philippines, are charged with conspiring with each other, and with one other unnamed person to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000.

They appeared before Tralee District Court from Cork Prison via video-link.

Judge David Waters noted an interpreter wasn’t present and stated this was unsatisfactory. However, he said he felt it was ok to proceed as he was remanding the accused in continuing custody.

Their solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said the lack of an interpreter was unprecedented and referenced this has happened in this case previously; he told the court his clients are in custody and they don’t understand what’s happening.

The three men were remanded in continuing custody to appear again next week.

Four other men also appeared before the court charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland worth more than €13,000.

They are 31-year-old Ryan Watson of Mailerbeg Gardens, Moodiesburn, Glasgow; 45-year-old Miljan Kuprivica of Bollin Drive, Manchester; Gary Monks, aged 40, of Amulree Place, Glasgow, and Conor Costello, aged 30, of Earhart Park, Madam's Bank Road, Derry.

Mr Watson and Mr Monks are both represented by solicitor Simon Fleming, and solicitor Brendan Ahern was acting on his behalf in court.

Brendan Ahern is representing Conor Costello and Pat Mann is representing Miljan Kuprivica.

Mr Mann noted that his client has been in custody for some time and he sought progression on the case.

The court was told that DPP directions are not yet available and Sergeant Manton said he’d be hopeful to have DPP directions by the end of the month.

All seven men were remanded in continuing custody to appear before the court again via video-link next Wednesday, March 12th for DPP instructions.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court he wanted to keep the cases of all seven men together.