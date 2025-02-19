Further remand for seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs off Kerry coast

Seven men accused of conspiring to import drugs into Ireland have been further remanded in custody.

The men, who were arrested at piers in Kerry and Clare last month, appeared via video-link before Tralee District Court this morning.

They are charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland worth more than €13,000, between January 11th and 13th this year.

Advertisement

Four of the men charged with conspiring with each other appeared via video from Portlaoise Prison – 31 year-old Ryan Watson of Mailerbeg Gardens, Moodiesburn, Glasgow; 40-year-old Gary Monks, of Amulree Place, Glasgow; Conor Costello, aged 30 of Earhart Park, Madam's Bank Road, Derry; and 45-year-old Miljan Kuprivica of Bollin Drive, Manchester.

The court heard that Mr Watson and Mr Monks are now represented by Solicitor Simon Fleming; however, Mr Fleming was not present in court, nor had representatives in court been briefed by him.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the Judge that DPP directions are not yet available.

Advertisement

Mr Monks asked the court over the video link how long it would be until the book of evidence would be ready.

Judge Waters advised that he contact his solicitor to discuss the matter.

The other three men, filipino nationals – 29-year-old Feljon Lao; 36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo appeared via video-link from Cork Prison.

Advertisement

Through a filipino interpreter, Sgt Manton told the men that the book of evidence is not yet available in the case.

Their solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the judge he’s anxious the matter would be progressed swiftly as his clients are foreign nationals in a foreign jail.

Judge Waters remanded all seven men in continuing custody in their respective prisons, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 5th for DPP directions.