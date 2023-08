The presbytery and adjoining land in Abbeydorney will be put up for sale in the future.

The new Parish Priest in Abbeydorney, Fr Jerry Keane has announced the intention to sell them off.

The former and now retired Parish Priest, Fr Denis O’Mahony will continue to live in the presbytery, until he’s in a position to move to new accommodation.

At that point, the presbytery and adjoining land will be put on the market.