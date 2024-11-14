Advertisement
AA calls for fines to be increased and for insurance to be required for e-scooter drivers

Nov 14, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
The Automobile Association is calling for fines for e-scooter drivers to be increased and for drivers to be required to have insurance.

Jennifer Kilduff of The AA was speaking after an e-scooter driver was caught travelling over three times the maximum allowed speed limit in Tralee.

The maximum permitted speed for e-scooters is 20km/hr and this driver was caught travelling over 60km/hr in Tralee.

Gardaí say the driver was weaving in and out of traffic and there was heavy fog at the time.

Jennifer Kilduff says increasing fines and the driver’s link to the vehicle, would make people more responsible:

