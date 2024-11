An e-scooter driver has been caught travelling over three times the maximum allowed speed limit in Tralee.

The maximum permitted speed for e-scooters is 20km/hr.

Yesterday evening, members of the Kerry roads policing unit caught the driver of an e-scooter traveling over 60km/hr in Tralee.

Gardaí say the driver was weaving in and out of traffic and there was heavy fog at the time.

The e-scooter was detained and the driver received a fine.