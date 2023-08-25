There are a number of events taking place across Kerry this weekend.

The 2023 Tom Crean Dingle Peninsula Challenge kickstarts tonight at 10pm.

The 24-hour challenge sees participants walk, run, cycle, kayak, climb, and swim their way from Blennerville, 138km around the Dingle Peninsula, to arrive in Dingle town.

The event is all in aid of the Kerry Cancer Support Group, Down Syndrome Kerry, and other local charities.

The Hardman Killarney takes place tomorrow morning from 6.30, with over 250 people tackling the almost 226km challenge.

The triathlon starts with a 3.8km swim of the Lakes of Killarney, before participants will cycle the Ring of Kerry, followed by a full marathon through Killarney National Park.

On Saturday morning, the Tralee and District Canine Club, host the 50th All Breed Championship Dog Show in An Ríocht, Castleisland.

It will include shows across breeds and classes, with stakes in puppy, champions, team, veteran and Special beginner categories.

While the winner of the Champion stakes will progress to the Champion of Champions Show in Dublin.