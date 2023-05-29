Advertisement
News

99 times more short-term lets available in Kerry than long-term rents

May 29, 2023 11:05 By radiokerrynews
99 times more short-term lets available in Kerry than long-term rents 99 times more short-term lets available in Kerry than long-term rents
Share this article

There are more short-term holiday lets available on Airbnb than long-term rentals listed on Daft.ie in all 26 counties.

An analysis of the data platform Inside Airbnb has found that in some counties there are almost one hundred times more short-term lets available.

In Kerry there are ninety-nine times more short term lets available than there is long-term rents; there are one thousand nine hundred and seventy two apartments and houses available in the Kingdom on Airbnb; while there are only twenty properties available on Daft.ie.

Advertisement

Co Clare is in a similar situation; there are nine hundred and ninety five short term lets available, but only fifteen houses and apartments available to rent in the whole of county.

In Co Donegal there is only thirty seven properties available for long term rent, the majority of these in Letterkenny. While there are over seventeen hundred short term lets available.

In Dublin there are four times more houses and apartments available on Airbnb than on Daft.ie according to the data from Inside Airbnb.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus