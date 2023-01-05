Advertisement
News

9% rise in crimes against the person incidents in Kerry last year

Jan 5, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
9% rise in crimes against the person incidents in Kerry last year 9% rise in crimes against the person incidents in Kerry last year
Share this article

There was a 9% increase in crimes against the person incidents recorded in Kerry in 2022.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Meanwhile there was a 10% drop in criminal damage & public order incidents last year.

Advertisement

There were 763 incidents of crimes against the person in Kerry to November 30th 2022. That’s up from 697 cases in 2019.

Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, said the figures were compared to the 2019 statistics, as he says the numbers recorded in 2020 and 2021 wouldn’t be an accurate reflection, due to lockdowns and restrictions at the times.

454 minor assault incidents were recorded last year, a 4% rise on the 2019 figure, while there was an 18% increase in assault causing harm, with 159 incidents recorded.

Advertisement

There was a 15% reduction in drunkenness offences in the county, with 445 incidents.

Criminal damage, non-arson cases were up 10%, with 375 incidents recorded.

There was a 44% reduction in arson incidents in Kerry last year, while there were 534 public order offences, a 17% drop on 2019.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus