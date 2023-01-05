9% rise in crimes against the person incidents in Kerry last year

There was a 9% increase in crimes against the person incidents recorded in Kerry in 2022.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Meanwhile there was a 10% drop in criminal damage & public order incidents last year.

There were 763 incidents of crimes against the person in Kerry to November 30th 2022. That’s up from 697 cases in 2019.

Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, said the figures were compared to the 2019 statistics, as he says the numbers recorded in 2020 and 2021 wouldn’t be an accurate reflection, due to lockdowns and restrictions at the times.

454 minor assault incidents were recorded last year, a 4% rise on the 2019 figure, while there was an 18% increase in assault causing harm, with 159 incidents recorded.

There was a 15% reduction in drunkenness offences in the county, with 445 incidents.

Criminal damage, non-arson cases were up 10%, with 375 incidents recorded.

There was a 44% reduction in arson incidents in Kerry last year, while there were 534 public order offences, a 17% drop on 2019.