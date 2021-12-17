8pm curfew for hospitality sector from Sunday

The Cabinet has agreed on an 8pm curfew for the hospitality sector to take effect from Sunday.

They rejected advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to have a 5pm curfew.

From this Sunday until January 30th, all restaurants and bars (excluding take-away and delivery services) must close at 8pm.

INDOOR EVENTS

From this Sunday until January 30th:

There should be no indoor events after 8pm.

For indoor events before 8pm, events should be limited to 50 per cent of venue capacity, or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

OUTDOOR EVENTS

From this Sunday until January 30th:

Attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50 per cent of venue capacity, or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

WEDDINGS:

From this Sunday until January 30th:

Wedding receptions can take place after 8pm, with a capacity limit of 100 guests.

UPDATE ON ADVICE FOR CLOSE CONTACTS

From Sunday until January 30th, restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced:

For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.

For those who haven't received a booster, they must restrict their movement for 10 days.