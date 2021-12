There were 895 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry last week.

That's according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which cover from November 28th to December 4th.

Nationally during that period, there were 34,208 cases confirmed.

Kerry accounted for 3.6% of the total cases, giving it an incidence rate per 100,000 population of 605.9.

These most recent figures show that children aged five to 12 accounted for 21.5% of new COVID cases last week.