Advertisement
News

85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19

Nov 19, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19
Share this article

85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (November 16th, 2021). The HPSC figures show an additional two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Kerry over the past week, bringing the total number to 85.

The county has a mortality rate of 57.7 per 100,000 population; this is still the lowest rate nationally.

Advertisement

Monaghan has the highest mortality rate per 100,000 population at 169.4 after 104 deaths.

The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Leitrim at 27; that translates to a mortality rate of 84.3 per 100,000 population, which is higher than Kerry's rate.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 5,609 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus