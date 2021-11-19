85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (November 16th, 2021). The HPSC figures show an additional two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Kerry over the past week, bringing the total number to 85.

The county has a mortality rate of 57.7 per 100,000 population; this is still the lowest rate nationally.

Monaghan has the highest mortality rate per 100,000 population at 169.4 after 104 deaths.

The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Leitrim at 27; that translates to a mortality rate of 84.3 per 100,000 population, which is higher than Kerry's rate.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 5,609 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.