83 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (November 11th).

The HPSC figures show an additional four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Kerry over the past week.

This brings the total number of people in Kerry to die from the virus to 83.

The county has a mortality rate of 56.2 per 100,000 population; this is the lowest rate nationally.

Dublin has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 1,935, with a mortality rate of 143.6 per 100,000 population.

The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Leitrim at 26; that translates to a mortality rate of 81.1 per 100,000 population.

Earlier this week, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there had been a total of 5,566 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.

The figures show the youngest person to pass away was aged 14, while the oldest person to die from the virus was 105.