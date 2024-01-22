83% of properties inspected by council in Killarney MD did not meet minimum standards

Just 17% of properties inspected by Kerry County Council for social housing in the Killarney MD met minimum standards.

That’s according to information released at the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher.

The figures show over 900 private properties were inspected in the area between 2019-2023, of which 161 met the minimum requirements

Advertisement

917 private properties in the Killarney MD were inspected by the council’s housing department over a five year period.

Of these, 83% of homes were non-compliant with minimum standards.

In 2019, 225 properties were inspected, with 53 meeting minimum requirements.

Advertisement

48 houses of 241 inspected in 2020 met the required compliance levels.

In 2021, just 19 properties in the Killarney MD, out of 114 inspected, met minimum standards.

31 homes out of 163 inspected in 2022 were deemed compliant.

Advertisement

While last year, of 174 properties, just 10 met the minimum standard.

Kerry County Council says properties which are rented under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and Leasing Schemes, must meet minimum standards before any agreement is entered into.

Properties considered for long-term leasing, are subject to an additional assessment process, to ensure major maintenance issues will not arise during the lease period.

Advertisement

The council says not as many follow up inspections as it would like have been carried out to date.

It says its priority is under HAP and RAS housing; however, it’s looking at recruiting more inspectors which will help to get more follow up inspections carried out.