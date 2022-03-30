80 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Tralee

80 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Kerry and are staying in the Rose Hotel in Tralee. It is the latest arrival of refugees from the war torn country following arrivals to Tralee, Killarney and Cahersiveen over the last few weeks

The refugees, primarily women with young children, are being accommodated in the Rose on a temporary basis until other longer term accommodation is sourced by the government.

The owners of the Rose hotel were contacted by the International Protection Accommodation Service and asked if they could provide the accommodation for one to two weeks to which they agreed on humanitarian grounds.

Advertisement

Last week it was confirmed that John Mitchels Gaa complex had been offered as a possible accommodation solution for arriving refugees although this option has yet to be taken up by the state.