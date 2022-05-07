Advertisement
80% of planning applications in West Kerry Gaeltacht granted over six-year period

May 7, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
80% of planning applications in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht were granted over a six-year period.

From March 2015 to September 2021, 126 planning applications were applied for in this area.

101 of them were granted.

25 were refused and Kerry County Council says the vast majority were refused on engineering grounds due to roads or wastewater treatment reasons.

The council says 75% of those applying for planning in the Gaeltacht are from the area, adding the majority of these applications are being granted.

