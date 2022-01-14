8% yearly increase in incidents responded to by Kerry Fire Service in 2021

There was an 8% increase in the number of incidents responded to by the Kerry Fire Service last year.

Up until mid-December, the Kerry service responded to 1,029 call outs.

That is up from 951 for all of 2020; that's a rise of 8%.

The number of gorse fires rose again in 2021; the Kerry Fire Service responded to 206 gorse fires this year, which is up 11% on 2020.

Instances of chimney fires and road traffic accidents also increased.

In 2021, there were 86 chimney fires and 125 road traffic accidents responded to by the fire service in Kerry.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kerry Maurice O'Connell says 2021 has been a busy year for the service.

He says this is due to the fact that 2020 was quieter as a result of lockdowns.

