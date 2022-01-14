Advertisement
News

8% yearly increase in incidents responded to by Kerry Fire Service in 2021

Jan 14, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
8% yearly increase in incidents responded to by Kerry Fire Service in 2021 8% yearly increase in incidents responded to by Kerry Fire Service in 2021
Share this article

There was an 8% increase in the number of incidents responded to by the Kerry Fire Service last year.
Up until mid-December, the Kerry service responded to 1,029 call outs.
That is up from 951 for all of 2020; that's a rise of 8%.
The number of gorse fires rose again in 2021; the Kerry Fire Service responded to 206 gorse fires this year, which is up 11% on 2020.
Instances of chimney fires and road traffic accidents also increased.
In 2021, there were 86 chimney fires and 125 road traffic accidents responded to by the fire service in Kerry.
Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kerry Maurice O'Connell says 2021 has been a busy year for the service.
He says this is due to the fact that 2020 was quieter as a result of lockdowns.

 

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus