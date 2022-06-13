Advertisement
8 Kerry recipients of fast-track rent supplement system to help domestic violence victims

Jun 13, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
8 Kerry recipients of fast-track rent supplement system to help domestic violence victims
A fast-track system to help victims of domestic violence access rent supplement has assisted eight recipients in Kerry.

In 2020, the government introduced the system which allows for fast-track approval of the payment as well as a simplified means test for victims of domestic abuse.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said that since August 2020, there have been eight beneficiaries in Kerry; three of these are current recipients.

She told Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor that there have been no refusals to date under the system.

Nationally, there have been 214 beneficiaries; 45 of these are current recipients.

 

