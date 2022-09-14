785 submissions made on council’s wind energy policy

Kerry County Council has received 785 submissions on the draft ministerial direction, relating to wind energy policy in the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

This focused on the council’s selection of only one area for consideration for wind farm development.

The Office of the Planning Regulator found the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028 was inconsistent with the National Planning Framework.

It found issue with the council’s decision to omit areas to be considered for wind farm development.

Councillors introduced a measure which would restrict construction of wind energy infrastructure to Kilgarvan, in an effort to prevent any more turbines in areas like Sliabh Luachra and North Kerry which, they say, have reached capacity for windfarms.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage then got involved, issuing a direction to the council; this had to go out on public consultation, with 785 submissions made in a two-week period up to September 7th.

Kerry county councillors are expected to meet shortly for the purpose of collating their views, and making recommendations to be contained in a Chief Executive’s Report.

The Chief Executive is required to report on public submissions, as well as on the views of elected members.

This report will be sent to the Office of the Planning Regulator and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage for consideration and further direction.