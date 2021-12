715 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council in the first nine months of the year.

Up to the end of September, 101 litter fines were issued with 43 fines paid and nine court prosecutions.

€2,210 was awarded to the council.

There were 465 fines issued under the Beach Bye Laws.

67 air quality and 277 waste complaints were investigated but no prosecutions brought.

143 water quality complaints were made with one court prosecution.