71 tonnes of fly-tipping collected by council staff and volunteers in Kerry last year

Kerry County Council estimates 71 tonnes of fly-tipping was collected in the county by council staff and volunteers last year.

A litter pollution report for the year was presented to elected members at this month's meeting of Kerry County Council.

Acting Director of Planning, Environment, and Emergency Management, Paul Neary, told the meeting there were 12 prosecutions instigated on foot of litter complaints last year.

Mr Neary also told councillors that the council is now examining sites that may be suitable for CCTV schemes to try and tackle illegal dumping around the county.

The council received 669 litter complaints last year, and issued 95 litter fines, from which 12 prosecutions were instigated, while just under half of the fines have actually been paid.

237 of the complaints were in the Tralee Municipal District, with 48 on-the-spot fines issued, and five convictions.

160 complaints were in the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, with 19 fines and one conviction. 108 cases were investigated in the Killarney MD, with 11 on-the-spot fines issued and one conviction.

88 litter cases were investigated in the Listowel MD, with eleven fines issued, while six fines were issued in the Kenmare MD from 76 cases.

The total amount paid by those who were convicted for littering during 2023 was just under €4,400.

The council's litter wardens and enforcement officers also issued 13 fines for dog fouling, including seven at beaches, and nine of these have been paid.

The council says its three litter wardens collected over 1,500 bags of clean up waste during 2023.

It comes as councillors were told further guidelines for the use of CCTV are being developed, given what was described as the complexity of issues arising.

Detailed procedures have been given to the council to follow, including that each individual site where CCTV is to be erected must have gone through all other avenues of litter prevention before it can be used.

The council will have to prepare a site management plan in respect of each individual CCTV scheme, and locals must also be consulted beforehand.

The meeting was told that in the interim, the council is examining possible sites and gathering information to make business cases where the use of CCTV could potentially be considered down the line.