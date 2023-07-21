70% of houses in Kerry in 2022 were occupied by owners

Just under 70% (69.88%) of households in Kerry were occupied by their owners in 2022.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO in Census 2022.

Nationally, 66% of households owned their home, with 28% of people renting in Ireland.

According to Census 2022, there were 58,179 households recorded in the county.

This figure represented a 7% rise on the last census; and an increase of over 9% (9.15%) on the 2011 census.

Almost 27,500 (27,458) houses in the county in 2022, were owned outright by the occupier (without a loan or mortgage).

Over 13,000 (13,202) homes in Kerry, were owner occupied with a loan or mortgage.

The report shows that 24% of dwellings in the county were rented; with more than 8,000 (8,377) homes rented from private landlords.

Over 4,600 (4,683) properties were rented from a local authority, while 691 were rented from a voluntary body.

Of the people in the county who answered the question, 2,310 people did not state their household or occupancy type.

Meanwhile, over 200 (4,264 or 7.3%) of permanent private households in the county had solar renewable energy.