Approximately 6,500 premises in Kerry are able to access high-speed broadband.

That’s according to Peter Hendrick, CEO of the National Broadband Plan.

He attended an event in Killarney today to announce Cahernane House Hotel as the 25,000th connection to their high-speed fibre network.

Mr. Hedrick says there are plans in place to bring more broadband accessibility to Kerry every year until 2027.