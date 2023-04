63 homes and businesses in Kenmare are without power after damaged was caused to an electricity pole as a result of a road traffic collision.

The outage occurred just before 4 o'clock this afternoon following the outskirts of the town.

ESB crews are at the scene and working to replace the pole; they expect power to be restored by 10.30pm and are apologising for the inconvenience caused.

