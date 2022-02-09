Advertisement
61 gardaí allocated to Kerry since 2014

Feb 9, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
61 gardaí allocated to Kerry since 2014
Kerry has been allocated 61 newly-qualified gardaí since 2014.

New figures published in the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Mirror reveal that Kerry received fewer than 2% of the national allocation in the past eight years.

Almost half of all newly-qualified gardaí were sent to Dublin, despite having less than a third of Ireland's population.

The next biggest allocation went to Cork which received 236 officers.

The smallest allocations were to Roscommon with 39 and Mayo with 34.

Overall, 3,781 gardaí have qualified since 2014.

